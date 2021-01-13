Adoption Spotlight: Joebert

Joebert is all smiles when he has a book in his hand — especially a graphic novel. He also loves playing video games, watching professional football and basketball, and putting his own athletic skills to the test at school in PE. And since he loves fruits and vegetables – especially cantaloupe, pears and broccoli – he’s getting stronger and faster each day. Get to know Joebert and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.