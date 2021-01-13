Adoption Spotlight: Jedidiah
Originally Published: January 13, 2021 7:29 p.m.
Jedidiah is a happy, energetic boy who loves playing basketball, swimming with his friends and spending time outdoors. His favorite subject is science because he loves conducting experiments. He hopes to be an FBI agent when he grows up. Get to know Jedediah and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 7, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 13, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 12, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 11, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 9, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 10, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 9, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 12, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 6, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 14, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 24, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 27, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: