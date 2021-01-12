OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Prescott Library introduces ‘Click & Collect’ app for pickup items

Find complete information about Click & Collect and all modified services at Prescott Public Library by visiting prescottlibrary.info/modified-library-services or call 928-777-1526. Also, check the library's online events calendar at prescottlibrary.info. (Prescott Library/Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 12, 2021 7:47 p.m.

With the long nights of winter here, Prescott readers are taking advantage of Prescott Public Library’s curbside service for quick pickup of books, magazines, audiobooks, DVDs and more.

In November, the library introduced Click & Collect, a new way for patrons who have smartphones to pick up items that are on hold within minutes of arriving at the library. Click & Collect is a feature of the Yavapai Library Network Catalog app, available at the App Store or Google Play.

“It is so fast and I don’t have to plan ahead,” said Judy Cherry, longtime library user. “We live five miles out of town, so when I’m in town to do my errands, it’s easy to park near the library, open Click & Collect on my phone, wait a few minutes, and get my books.”

Prescott Public Library also offers pickup by reservation, but the smartphone app has made pickup of holds more convenient for many users.

Although the library is closed to the public, Prescott Public Library still processes an average of 684 checkouts a day and delivers items curbside to 225 people each day. Library staff is also available by phone or email from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, to assist patrons with selection of library items, placing holds and learning to use the app.

The Click & Collect feature was developed this year in response to the need for efficient, safe curbside delivery of library items.

“I’m excited that more patrons are using the YLN app to browse our catalog from anywhere at any time,” said Valerie Burns, Yavapai Library Network Manager. “Although the physical library shelves may not be accessible, the app makes it possible to browse over one million items in the county-wide network. By using the new Click & Collect feature at Prescott Public Library, patrons can just click what they want and collect their materials curbside,”

Find complete information about Click & Collect and all modified services at Prescott Public Library by visiting prescottlibrary.info/modified-library-services or call 928-777-1526. Also, check the library's online events calendar at prescottlibrary.info.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.

