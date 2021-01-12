Pet of the Week: Sherlock

Meet Sherlock, an approximately 2-year-old Pit Bull.

Sherlock and his friend, Ginger, came to the shelter together as strays, but were never claimed so they are looking for their new homes.

Sherlock is a sweet, but active boy who would do best as an only dog with people who are patient and willing to train him.

We do not know if he likes cats.

He appears to be house trained. If you would like to meet Sherlock, please call the shelter at 928-636-4223 ext. 7 to set up an appointment.

Information provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.