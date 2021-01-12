Obituary Notice: Vernon Johnson
Originally Published: January 12, 2021 7:35 p.m.
Vernon Johnson was born Oct. 5, 1929, in Rigby, Idaho, and passed away Dec. 31, 2020, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Science Care of Phoenix, Arizona.
