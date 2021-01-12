Obituary Notice: Audrie Jean (Malchert) Johnston
Originally Published: January 12, 2021 7:34 p.m.
Audrie Jean (Malchert) Johnston was born Aug. 25, 1928, in Northfield, Minnesota, and passed away Jan. 5, 2021, in Cortez, Colorado. Arrangements entrusted to Ertel Funeral Home in Cortez, Colorado.
