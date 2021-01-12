Obituary: Anne F. Galindo

Anne F. Galindo, 66, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, from complications from surgery. Anne was born on Oct. 10, 1954, to Henry and Barbara Fogerty in San Diego, California.

Up until her death, Anne was a talented semi-retired hospice nurse. Beloved by her patients, their relatives, neighbors and family alike, Anne was an ever-reliable source of calm, support and friendship. Anne would never turn away another living soul in need, no matter who they were.

Anne was a lover of all animals. A voracious reader, Anne especially enjoyed novels, biographies, and historical fiction. She also adored good music, especially the likes of Bob Dylan, The Beatles, The Grateful Dead and Janis Joplin. Anne loved documentaries and artistic films.

She always had her hands busy with an art or craft project such as sewing, beadwork, and recently watercolors.

To know Anne was to love such a sweet soul with a wonderful sense of humor and she will be deeply missed by her family, friends and community.

Anne is survived by her sister, Susie Fogerty; sister-in-law, Cynthia Henson; her niece, Shannen Fogerty-Ebert; and nephews, Mark Korelc and Michael P. Fogerty.



