OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Jan. 12
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Allan L. Holland

Originally Published: January 12, 2021 7:48 p.m.

Allan L. Holland of Prescott, Arizona, was born in New Freedom, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 22, 1935, and passed away on Dec. 28, 2020. His parents were Clarence ‘Jake’ and Anna Holland.

Allan was a graduate of Penn State and Drexel Universities and worked in the Aerospace industry on various projects including Gemini, Voyager and Galileo, the mission to Jupiter. He enjoyed music and played in the Penn State Blue Band and a Philadelphia Mummers Band as well as local bands. He also sang in several choral groups. He loved to garden, travel and go camping and fishing with his family. He enjoyed building things: a telescope, a sailboat, furniture, a green house and remote controlled airplanes and was a member of the Chino Valley Model Aviators.

He is survived by his wife, Jane; son, Bill (wife, Cathy); daughter, Ann (husband, Arnault Masy; daughter, Meg); son, Tom and son, Jon (wife, Tina). He will also be fondly remembered by his six grandchildren, Conner (wife, Vicky), Ryan, Julia, Evan, Janelle and Elina.

Burial services will be held at Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Shrewsbury, Pennsylvania, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Yavapai Symphony Association, 228 N. Alarcon St., Prescott, AZ 86301, or to the College of Engineering General Scholarship, Penn State University, State College, PA 16801, or to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are being handled by Geiple-Predice Funeral Home, 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA 17327.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Charles L. Pauley
Obituary: Richard Swope
Obituary: Jim Lewis
Obituary: Allan M. Eliason
Obituary: Kenneth K Temoyan

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries