Obituary: Allan L. Holland

Allan L. Holland of Prescott, Arizona, was born in New Freedom, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 22, 1935, and passed away on Dec. 28, 2020. His parents were Clarence ‘Jake’ and Anna Holland.

Allan was a graduate of Penn State and Drexel Universities and worked in the Aerospace industry on various projects including Gemini, Voyager and Galileo, the mission to Jupiter. He enjoyed music and played in the Penn State Blue Band and a Philadelphia Mummers Band as well as local bands. He also sang in several choral groups. He loved to garden, travel and go camping and fishing with his family. He enjoyed building things: a telescope, a sailboat, furniture, a green house and remote controlled airplanes and was a member of the Chino Valley Model Aviators.

He is survived by his wife, Jane; son, Bill (wife, Cathy); daughter, Ann (husband, Arnault Masy; daughter, Meg); son, Tom and son, Jon (wife, Tina). He will also be fondly remembered by his six grandchildren, Conner (wife, Vicky), Ryan, Julia, Evan, Janelle and Elina.

Burial services will be held at Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Shrewsbury, Pennsylvania, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Yavapai Symphony Association, 228 N. Alarcon St., Prescott, AZ 86301, or to the College of Engineering General Scholarship, Penn State University, State College, PA 16801, or to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are being handled by Geiple-Predice Funeral Home, 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA 17327.

