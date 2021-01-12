OFFERS
No current way to 'sign up' for vaccine; Phase 1B involves pharmacy partnerships

Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray. (Jae C. Hong/AP, file)

Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray. (Jae C. Hong/AP, file)

Originally Published: January 12, 2021 1:49 p.m.

There is currently no way to sign up to get vaccinated for any phases of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) said in a news release Tuesday, Jan. 12.

TEACHERS AND STAFF

Yavapai County Education Services Agency School Nurses have been trained to administer the vaccine; and EMS and partner agencies will be assisting with vaccinations for law enforcement staff eligible in the current phase. "This will ensure they are not competing with others in Phase 1B for appointments," YCCHS said in the release.

Teachers and staff are being scheduled by their school nurses. YCCHS has databases to alert law enforcement and congregate settings of how and when to get their vaccinations.

ADULTS OVER 75

Any adult age 75 or older is eligible and prioritized in Phase 1B. You will be asked a few questions to determine your eligibility.

YCCHS confirmed with Arizona Department of Health Services the pharmacies that will be participating in the CDC Retail Pharmacy Partnership Program for the 75 and older population. The program is starting out very small with just a few Safeway/Albertson stores and Fry’s/Kroger stores beginning as early as next week, YCCHS explained.

As more vaccine becomes available additional pharmacies will be added to the program. Only people 75 and older will be able to make an appointment at those pharmacies. Private providers will also be receiving vaccine in the coming weeks.

If you are a workplace or agency with staff needing to be vaccinated, please complete this form: https://form.jotform.com/203526242875053, so YCCHS has your contact information and number of staff.

PHASE 1B COULD TAKE MONTHS

"Please realize we have a large population in this phase and vaccine supply is limited," YCCHS said in the release. "This phase will take considerable time due to the roll out of second vaccinations for those who received the initial dose. It could take months for Phase 1B to be largely completed."

People who wish to make an appointment at the State Farm Stadium vaccination pod in Glendale can register online at https://podvaccine.azdhs.gov. The State Farm vaccine site in Maricopa County will be open to people in Phase 1A or Phase 1B regardless of county of residence, YCCHS said. However, the doses administered in Glendale will be the Pfizer vaccine, so the second dose must also be Pfizer and will need to be received within 21 days.

"We know how important this vaccination effort is," YCCHS said. "We know many of you want an appointment now. As more vaccine becomes available, we will be able to provide more options. For now, we are working as hard as we can to get eligible residents in Phase 1A vaccinated in the timeliest manner possible."

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

