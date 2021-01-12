On Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, Leland (Lee) Duane Rossman, 71, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at his home in Prescott, Arizona. Lee was born on Oct. 28, 1949, in Pomona, California, to Clare and Lottie (Winters) Rossman.

He graduated from Pomona High School in 1967, studied at Mount SAC, received his bachelors degree from Cal State-LA and a masters degree from University of La Verne. He served in the U.S. Army 1970-1973. He was a police officer for the City of West Covina for 30 years where he retired as Lieutenant, badge #92. After retirement, he continued to work for Lowe’s in Prescott, from 2005 until his passing. On Oct. 29, 1974, he married Linda Rae Wendel. They raised two sons, Dale and Matthew, and three daughters, Denise, Kimberly and Christine.

Lee loved raising animals with Linda. Together, they raised horses, chickens, goats, dogs and cats.

Lee was especially fond of his fur baby Abby. Lee was known for his quick wit and always had a new joke or two to tell friends and family. He loved to make others smile and laugh.

Lee was preceded in death by his father, Clare; his mother, Lottie; his brother, William; and his sister, Helen. He is survived by his wife; his five children; his sister, Joyce; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, from noon to 4 p.m. in the Garden Room at La Quinta Inn located at 4499 E. Highway 69, Prescott, AZ 86301. Flowers or donations may be sent to 5942 E. Old Black Canyon Highway, Prescott, AZ 86303.

Information provided by survivors.