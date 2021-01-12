OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Jan. 12
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona sets virus deaths record, hospitalizations top 5,000
125 additional COVID-19 cases, 23 confirmed deaths reported in Yavapai County overnight

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Staff and AP report
Originally Published: January 12, 2021 1:44 p.m.

Arizona on Tuesday set a new one-day record for daily deaths from COVID-19 as hospitalizations from the surge topped 5,000 for the first time.

The state Department of Health Services reported 335 new deaths from COVID-19, with 232 of those attributed to COVID-19 after the latest periodic reviews of past death certificates.

With its health care system struggling to cope, Arizona had a record 5,082 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Monday, including a record 1,183 in intensive care beds. COVID-19 patients occupied 66% of all intensive care beds statewide and 59% of all inpatient beds.

Arizona remains the U.S. state with the worst COVID-19 diagnosis rate, with one out of every 109 residents diagnosed with the disease. The diagnosis rate is calculated as the total state population divided by the number of new cases over the past week.

The state had a record 5,082 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Monday, including a record 1,1983 in intensive care beds, as COVID-19 patients occupied 66% of all intensive care bed statewide and 59% of all inpatient beds.

The state's previous daily deaths record was 297 and was reported just five days earlier, on Jan. 5. That report also included many from death certificate reviews.

The state on Tuesday also reported 8,559 additional known COVID-19 cases as the pandemic totals increased to 636,100 cases and 10,482 deaths.

The state's seven-day rolling average of daily deaths more than doubled over the past two weeks, increasing from 71 per day on Dec. 28 to 154.7 on Monday.

The rolling average of daily new confirmed cases rose from 6,154 to 9,428.4 during the same period, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and The COVID Tracking Project.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Arizona has entered the second phase of its vaccination program and officials are offering doses to law enforcement personnel, teachers and people age 75 and older.

The state on Monday opened a new vaccination site at State Farm Stadium in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale. Officials said it will provide shots to thousands of people daily.

Gov. Doug Ducey during his annual state-of-the-state address Monday hardened his resistance to school and business closures. Ducey, a Republican, warned that schools losing students during the pandemic would face funding cuts.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 more confirmed deaths overnight, according to a news release Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has tested 88,067 residents with 14,079 positive cases, 5,162 recovered, and 292 deaths.

YRMC West has 63 COVID-19 patients, YRMC East is caring for 28 patients. VVMC in Cottonwood reports 29 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Prescott VA reports 11 COVID-19 patients.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight or since the county's last report. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

See related vaccine update story: No current way to 'sign up' for vaccine; Phase 1B involves pharmacy partnerships

LOCAL COVID -19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information: https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 - Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m..

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home

Related Stories

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona sets hospitalization high amid surge in virus cases
Arizona reports nearly 300 additional virus deaths, and almost 10K new cases
People 75 and older get higher Arizona vaccination priority
Arizona reports over 5K additional COVID-19 cases, 78 deaths
834 more COVID-19 cases, 11 confirmed deaths reported in Yavapai County since New Year’s Eve
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries