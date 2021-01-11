OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Jan. 11
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Vaccine Update: Yavapai County started with limited supply
578 additional COVID-19 cases, 10 confirmed deaths reported in Yavapai County over weekend

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: January 11, 2021 2:25 p.m.

Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) reported 578 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more confirmed deaths over the weekend, according to a news release Monday, Jan. 11.

The county has tested 87,735 residents with 13,954 positive cases, 5,162 recovered and 269 deaths.

YRMC West has 63 COVID-19 patients, YRMC East is caring for 32 patients. VVMC in Cottonwood reports 31 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Prescott VA reports 9 COVID-19 patients.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight or since the county's last report. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

VACCINE UPDATE

PHASE 1A STARTED WITH LIMITED SUPPLY

According to YCCHS, the COVID-19 vaccinations roll out started with a limited supply. Locally, the Quad Cities are in Phase 1A.

Phase 1A of the COVID-19 Vaccine Prioritization includes healthcare workers and healthcare support occupations, emergency medical services workers and long-term care facility staff and residents .

If you are a healthcare facility, an agency with emergency medical service workers or a long-term care facility with staff you’d like to get vaccinated, YCCHS is asking these organizations to sign up at: https://form.jotform.com/203526242875053. These groups must provide contact information, the number of staff interested in being vaccinated and other information so YCCHS can contact reply and provide details about how and where their staff can be vaccinated.

YCCHS estimates about 75% of Phase 1A has been completed. 

PHASE 1B TO BEGIN

"We expect Phase 1B to begin with teachers and staff and first response agencies due to limited supply of vaccine," YCCHS said in the release.

If you are a workplace or agency with staff in protective services occupations, essential services/critical industry workers, childcare and education agency, or a congregate setting with adults at high risk, these organizations are asked to sign up at: https://form.jotform.com/203526242875053 with your contact information, and the number of staff interested in being vaccinated so YCCHS can contact you to let you know how and when your staff can be vaccinated.

ADULTS 75 AND OLDER

For adults age 75 and older, many pharmacies will be receiving limited vaccine supply as soon as Jan. 19.

"At that time you can make an appointment at your preferred pharmacy," YCCHS reported. "Private providers will also be receiving vaccine in the coming weeks."

The YCCHS website, yavapai.us/chs, will be updated with links to the pharmacy registration sites. A listing of sites/providers offering the vaccine for this priority group will be added later this week.

Fry’s, Albertson’s, Safeway, Walgreens, and CVS are part of the CDC Retail Pharmacy Partner program. 

"Please realize we have a large population in this phase and vaccine supply is limited," YCCHS explained. "This phase will take considerable time due to the roll out of second vaccinations for those who received the initial dose. It could take months for Phase 1B to be largely completed."

YCCHS estimates Phase 1C will begin sometime in the spring for the general public. 

VACCINE BOOSTER BRANDS MUST MATCH

The State Farm vaccine site in Maricopa County will be open to people in Phase 1A or Phase 1B regardless of county of residence, YCCHS said in the release. However, the doses administered there will be the Pfizer vaccine, so the second dose must be Pfizer, as well.

"There will be 21 days between the first and second doses – vs. the 28 days for the Moderna vaccine, which is all Yavapai County will be receiving," YCCHS said.

To sign up for the State Farm clinic go to the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) website Vaccine Finder page. Please note that in order to be vaccinated, you will need to be a member of the current phase, schedule an appointment, and provide appropriate identification once you arrive at the vaccination site.

The Vaccine Finder page can be located is on azdhs.gov. Click on the link labeled, "Find Vaccine."

LOCAL COVID -19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information: https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 - Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m..

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/COVID-19-19/

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

177 additional COVID-19 cases, 6 confirmed deaths in Yavapai County overnight
Next vaccine tier to begin this week; county plans to ‘sub-prioritize’ tier 1b to vaccinate educators, first responders first
COVID surge continues with 127 virus deaths, 7,206 cases in Arizona; 3 deaths, 189 cases in Yavapai
639 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 confirmed deaths in Yavapai County over weekend
When and how can I get my COVID-19 vaccine?
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries