Vaccine Update: Yavapai County started with limited supply

Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) reported 578 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more confirmed deaths over the weekend, according to a news release Monday, Jan. 11.

The county has tested 87,735 residents with 13,954 positive cases, 5,162 recovered and 269 deaths.

YRMC West has 63 COVID-19 patients, YRMC East is caring for 32 patients. VVMC in Cottonwood reports 31 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Prescott VA reports 9 COVID-19 patients.

VACCINE UPDATE

PHASE 1A STARTED WITH LIMITED SUPPLY

According to YCCHS, the COVID-19 vaccinations roll out started with a limited supply. Locally, the Quad Cities are in Phase 1A.

Phase 1A of the COVID-19 Vaccine Prioritization includes healthcare workers and healthcare support occupations, emergency medical services workers and long-term care facility staff and residents .

If you are a healthcare facility, an agency with emergency medical service workers or a long-term care facility with staff you’d like to get vaccinated, YCCHS is asking these organizations to sign up at: https://form.jotform.com/203526242875053. These groups must provide contact information, the number of staff interested in being vaccinated and other information so YCCHS can contact reply and provide details about how and where their staff can be vaccinated.

YCCHS estimates about 75% of Phase 1A has been completed.

PHASE 1B TO BEGIN

"We expect Phase 1B to begin with teachers and staff and first response agencies due to limited supply of vaccine," YCCHS said in the release.

If you are a workplace or agency with staff in protective services occupations, essential services/critical industry workers, childcare and education agency, or a congregate setting with adults at high risk, these organizations are asked to sign up at: https://form.jotform.com/203526242875053 with your contact information, and the number of staff interested in being vaccinated so YCCHS can contact you to let you know how and when your staff can be vaccinated.

ADULTS 75 AND OLDER

For adults age 75 and older, many pharmacies will be receiving limited vaccine supply as soon as Jan. 19.

"At that time you can make an appointment at your preferred pharmacy," YCCHS reported. "Private providers will also be receiving vaccine in the coming weeks."

The YCCHS website, yavapai.us/chs, will be updated with links to the pharmacy registration sites. A listing of sites/providers offering the vaccine for this priority group will be added later this week.

Fry’s, Albertson’s, Safeway, Walgreens, and CVS are part of the CDC Retail Pharmacy Partner program.

"Please realize we have a large population in this phase and vaccine supply is limited," YCCHS explained. "This phase will take considerable time due to the roll out of second vaccinations for those who received the initial dose. It could take months for Phase 1B to be largely completed."

YCCHS estimates Phase 1C will begin sometime in the spring for the general public.

VACCINE BOOSTER BRANDS MUST MATCH

The State Farm vaccine site in Maricopa County will be open to people in Phase 1A or Phase 1B regardless of county of residence, YCCHS said in the release. However, the doses administered there will be the Pfizer vaccine, so the second dose must be Pfizer, as well.

"There will be 21 days between the first and second doses – vs. the 28 days for the Moderna vaccine, which is all Yavapai County will be receiving," YCCHS said.

To sign up for the State Farm clinic go to the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) website Vaccine Finder page. Please note that in order to be vaccinated, you will need to be a member of the current phase, schedule an appointment, and provide appropriate identification once you arrive at the vaccination site.

The Vaccine Finder page can be located is on azdhs.gov. Click on the link labeled, "Find Vaccine."

LOCAL COVID -19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information: https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 - Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m..



• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.



• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/COVID-19-19/

