Obituary: Marion “Frank” Kelley

Marion “Frank” Kelley passed away at the age of 81 on January 4, 2021, at the Arizona Pioneers’ Home in Prescott, Arizona.



Frank was born in Prescott to Ira and Mary (Catron) Kelley. He worked most of his life as a bartender, gaining quite the reputation for his skills and sense of humor wherever he worked.

Even if he hadn’t seen you in years and might not have remembered your name, he would have remembered your beverage choice. He loved both the beach and the desert, finding his spiritual grounding in whichever was nearer to him. Frank was proud of the fact that he had come full circle, living the last years of his life in the same city he was born in.



Frank is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia; sisters Rita Wuehrmann, Victoria Whited, Christina Vickers and brother David Kelley; daughters Shannon Hostetler and Mary Kerleé; granddaughter Brianna Hostetler and grandsons Michael and Mason Hall.

