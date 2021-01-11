Catch 22 — Day 12: Authorities search for 44-year-old man wanted for narcotics possession

Editor’s Note: Continuing through Jan. 22, Yavapai Silent Witness will be running its 47th annual Catch 22 program. During this period, the Courier will assist local law enforcement in highlighting one fugitive each day to garner the public’s assistance in locating these individuals so law enforcement can take them into custody.

It is day 12 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding fugitive Charles Edward Jackson.

WHAT HAPPENED

On Feb. 19, 2015, the vehicle Jackson was driving, was pulled over by a YCSO deputy on Interstate 40 at milepost 138 for failing to maintain a single lane and weaving repeatedly.

Upon contacting Jackson, the deputy learned Jackson had a suspended Nevada driver’s license. Jackson told the deputy he and his two female passengers were on their way to a cancer treatment center in Arizona because he has been fighting cancer for a while. When asked where the center was, neither Jackson nor his passengers could tell the deputy where the center was located.

Due to the many conflicting statements and stories with no details, and obvious nervousness above what would be expected during a normal traffic stop, the deputy believed the occupants of the vehicle may have been involved in criminal activity.

The deputy asked permission to search the vehicle and Jackson granted it. In the center console, the deputy found tin foil with burnt heroin residue on it.

The deputy then noticed the radio display in the dashboard lifted up to give access to the factory void under the dashboard. In that void, the deputy found seven bindles of heroin.

Jackson and his front seat passenger Jendayi McMillian were arrested and charged with possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jackson was convicted, but has violated his probation. He now has a nationwide no bond probation violation warrant.

DESCRIPTION

Jackson is described as a 44-year-old Black man, who is 6-foot-1 and 250 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos to include one of his name, “Charles,” on his right hand. His last known address was in the 6500 block of Charleston BLVD in Las Vegas, Nevada.

REWARD

Anyone providing information leading to Jackson’s arrest could be eligible for a $500 cash reward.

To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.