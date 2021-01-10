OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Jan. 10
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Sunday Update: Arizona reports 11,021 new COVID-19 cases, 105 more deaths

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 10, 2021 12:18 p.m.

PHOENIX — Arizona remains a national COVID-19 hot spot with health officials on Sunday reporting more than 11,000 new cases for the third consecutive day plus 105 more deaths.

That pushed the state’s grim figures to 618,546 cases and 10,141 known deaths since the pandemic began.

Arizona Department of Health Services officials reported 11,021 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. There were 11,650 cases and 197 more deaths reported Friday with 11,094 additional cases and 98 deaths Saturday.

As of Saturday, Arizona had the second-highest coronavirus case rate and death rate per capita nationally in the last seven days, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Leaders of Arizona’s biggest hospital systems and others have repeatedly called on Gov. Doug Ducey to implement tighter restrictions to stop the virus’ spread.

They have urged a statewide mask mandate, a temporary ban on indoor dining and closing bars and gyms.

But Ducey has rejected those calls, saying local officials should enforce existing restrictions.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona reports 883 more coronavirus cases, 14 more deaths
Arizona reports 5,376 new COVID-19 cases and 25 more deaths
Arizona reports 2,659 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Arizona reports 1,392 new confirmed COVID-19 cases
Arizona reports 250 new virus cases, 14 more deaths Sunday
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries