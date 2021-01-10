Catch 22 — Day 11: DUI, money laundering lead to probation violation

For Day 11 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program, Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Racoco Alexander Williams.

On April 3, 2014, Williams was pulled over by a Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy for speeding in the area of milepost 158 on Highway 93. Upon contacting the driver, who was identified as Racoco Williams, the deputy could smell the odor of burning marijuana coming from the vehicle. In addition, Williams displayed signs and symptoms of being impaired by drugs.

After further investigation, Williams and his front seat passenger made multiple inconsistent statements leading the deputy to believe they were being deceptive. Williams was placed under arrest for DUI and his passenger was arrested for Providing False Information to Law Enforcement.

During an inventory search of the vehicle, the deputy noticed a suspicious bulge in the back of one of the suitcases.

The passenger admitted she was paid to fly from Phoenix to New York, meet a man she didn’t know and get two luggage bags from him. She was then to fly to Las Vegas where Williams would pick her up. She stated this was the fifth time she had done this, and Williams picked her up each time.

Both Williams and his passenger admitted they believed there was either drugs or money in the luggage, but they never looked. The deputy found $200,000 in cash in the two bags of luggage.

Williams was charged and convicted of Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and Money Laundering. He has since violated his probation. He now has a Probation Violation Warrant with a $25,000 bond.

Williams is described as a 39-year-old African American man, 5-foot-7 and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in the 1700 Block of East Colter in Phoenix.

Anyone providing information leading to Williams’ arrest, could be eligible for a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or visit the YCSO’s website at www.ycsoaz.gov.

Information and photos provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.