Catch 22 – Day 9: Prescott woman convicted of giving drugs to students; sought for probation violation

It is Day 9 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today, Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Nicole Lynn Weil.

On Oct. 7, 2017, a Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the Mingus Mountain Academy as it was reported that Weil, a member of the staff there, was giving/bartering narcotics to students. This was corroborated by several witnesses. Weil also allegedly gave some drugs to a staff member in exchange for rides to and from work.

Weil has since been convicted but has violated her probation. Currently, she has a nationwide extraditable Probation Violation Warrant with a $25,000 bond.

Weil is described as a 35-year-old white woman, 5 feet tall and 123 pounds, with green eyes and red hair. She has multiple tattoos including one on her forearm that reads, “hate the sin, love the sinner.” Her last known address was on Virginia Street in Prescott.

Anyone providing information leading to Weil’s arrest could be eligible for a $500 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.