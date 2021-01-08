OFFERS
Shooting results in shutdown of Robert Road in Prescott Valley

Prescott Valley Police are investigating an apparent shooting that has resulted in a shutdown of Robert Road, between Nancy and Gail roads, Friday afternoon, Jan. 8, 2021. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: January 8, 2021 3:30 p.m.

Updated as of Friday, January 8, 2021 3:53 PM

Both north and southbound Robert Road traffic in Prescott Valley has been shut down, between Nancy and Gale roads about one mile north of Highway 69, reportedly after a shooting Friday afternoon, Jan. 8.

Three vehicles are surrounded at the scene by law enforcement cars and fire vehicles. Police are investigating the incident, interviewing neighbors and those involved. A suspect is apparently in custody.

Prescott Valley Police issued a notice through a Nixle email stating they are "currently involved in a police activity in Prescott Valley between Robert (Road) and Nancy (Drive). Please avoid this area until further notice."

An officer at the scene confirmed it was a shooting; however, further details were not immediately available.

Watch the Courier and dCourier.com for details as they are made available.

N Robert Rd, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314

