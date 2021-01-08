Shooting results in shutdown of Robert Road in Prescott Valley

Both north and southbound Robert Road traffic in Prescott Valley has been shut down, between Nancy and Gale roads about one mile north of Highway 69, reportedly after a shooting Friday afternoon, Jan. 8.

Three vehicles are surrounded at the scene by law enforcement cars and fire vehicles. Police are investigating the incident, interviewing neighbors and those involved. A suspect is apparently in custody.

Prescott Valley Police issued a notice through a Nixle email stating they are "currently involved in a police activity in Prescott Valley between Robert (Road) and Nancy (Drive). Please avoid this area until further notice."

An officer at the scene confirmed it was a shooting; however, further details were not immediately available.

