Obituary Notice: Cleophas Lambert
Originally Published: January 7, 2021 7:14 p.m.
Cleophas Lambert, known affectionately as Bud or Buddy, died June 15, 2020. Born Nov. 5, 1919, in Massachusetts.
His ashes will be interned at the Prescott VA Cemetery on Jan. 29, 2021.
