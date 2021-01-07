OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Jan. 07
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Catch 22 — Day 8: Authorities seek fugitive woman on parole violation for narcotics possession
$500 cash reward offered

Aubrie Lee Howell (YCSO)

Aubrie Lee Howell (YCSO)

Originally Published: January 7, 2021 6:52 p.m.

It’s Day 8 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today, Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Aubrie Lee Howell.

On April 26, 2019, a Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop Ronald Bookout Jr. for a traffic violation as he was riding a motorcycle away from a suspected drug house in the 100 block of Garden Street in Prescott. The suspect failed to yield and attempted to flee from the police.

The suspect crashed his motorcycle in the area of Gail Gardner and West Street.

Bookout was seen throwing items off the motorcycle just prior to the crash. He was found to be in possession of heroin and methamphetamine. The drugs were packaged for sale demonstrating Bookout Jr. was selling these drugs.

On April 30, 2019, a search warrant was served on the residence Bookout was seen leaving on the April 26. Upon, searching the residence, Aubrie Howell was found in the home and stated she was sleeping there and there was evidence she lived there with Bookout. More heroin was located in the residence. Howell was arrested for Possession of Narcotics for Sale. She was later was convicted, placed on probation and has since violated her probation. She is now wanted on a Probation Violation Warrant with a $25,000 bond.

Howell is described as a 41-year-old white woman, 5-foot-6, 160 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Her last known address is on Market Street in Prescott Valley.

Anyone providing information leading to Howell’s arrest, could be eligible for a $500 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

PANT detectives arrest wanted fugitive in Prescott
Catch 22 — Day 22: Man wanted for possession of drugs for sale, gun
CATCH 22 — DAY 12: Man wanted on multiple charges including burgulary and possession of narcotics
YCSO arrests 17 drug ring suspects; seeks public's help in finding others
Heroin, meth found in Prescott home: Police also find stolen guns, mountain bikes
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries