Catch 22 — Day 8: Authorities seek fugitive woman on parole violation for narcotics possession

It’s Day 8 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today, Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Aubrie Lee Howell.

On April 26, 2019, a Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop Ronald Bookout Jr. for a traffic violation as he was riding a motorcycle away from a suspected drug house in the 100 block of Garden Street in Prescott. The suspect failed to yield and attempted to flee from the police.

The suspect crashed his motorcycle in the area of Gail Gardner and West Street.

Bookout was seen throwing items off the motorcycle just prior to the crash. He was found to be in possession of heroin and methamphetamine. The drugs were packaged for sale demonstrating Bookout Jr. was selling these drugs.

On April 30, 2019, a search warrant was served on the residence Bookout was seen leaving on the April 26. Upon, searching the residence, Aubrie Howell was found in the home and stated she was sleeping there and there was evidence she lived there with Bookout. More heroin was located in the residence. Howell was arrested for Possession of Narcotics for Sale. She was later was convicted, placed on probation and has since violated her probation. She is now wanted on a Probation Violation Warrant with a $25,000 bond.

Howell is described as a 41-year-old white woman, 5-foot-6, 160 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Her last known address is on Market Street in Prescott Valley.

Anyone providing information leading to Howell’s arrest, could be eligible for a $500 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.