Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Jan. 07
Arizona reports nearly 300 additional virus deaths, and almost 10K new cases
355 more cases, 19 confirmed deaths reported in Yavapai County overnight

In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, a healthcare worker directs vehicles to a COVID-19 test area at a drive-thru testing center in Phoenix. Arizona on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, reported another 300 coronavirus deaths, a pandemic-high number of fatalities for the second time this week, along with almost 10,000 additional known cases. The state has the worst coronavirus diagnosis rate in the country, with one person of every 119 people in the state being diagnosed in the past week. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Staff and AP report
Originally Published: January 7, 2021 1:18 p.m.

photo

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Arizona on Thursday reported another 300 coronavirus deaths, a pandemic-high number of fatalities for the second time this week, along with almost 10,000 additional known cases.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 5, when the state reported a then-record 253 deaths, the Department of Health Services said most of the 297 deaths reported Thursday were newly attributed to recent reviews of past death certificates.

The additional 297 deaths and the additional 9,913 cases increased the state's pandemic totals to 584,593 cases with 9,741 deaths.

The surge has stressed Arizona's health care system, and the state's coronavirus dashboard reported a record high of 4,920 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient hospital beds as of Wednesday.

The 1,101 patients in intensive care beds also set a record.

The state's seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks from 6,293.4 new cases on Dec. 23 to 8,994.43 on Wednesday, while the rolling average of new daily deaths rose from 92.7 to 103.7.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Yavapai County has tested 85,150 residents with 13,107 positive cases, 4,749 recovered, and 259 deaths. according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Thursday, Jan. 7.

YRMC West has 67 COVID-19 patients, YRMC East is caring for 34 patients. VVMC in Cottonwood reports 26 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Prescott VA reports seven COVID-19 patients.

"Be careful, COVID-19 transmission is still high in our communities," YCCHS said in the release. "There’s a good chance you know someone who currently has, or once had, COVID-19. The spread of the virus is now consistently exceeding the levels we saw in summer 2020."

Speaking to all area residents, the public health agency urged residents to take precautions daily and to "act as if you or those around you have COVID-19."

"Wear a mask and keep six feet of distance when you are around people outside of your household," YCCHS said. "Absolutely stay home when you’re sick, but even if you feel well, know that you could be among the estimated 30 to 40% of COVID-19 carriers who display no symptoms. Asymptomatic people can still spread the virus."

"Do your part to help your community," YCCHS said.

VACCINES

Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) has created a COVID-19 Vaccine Phase dashboard, which will be updated daily to show vaccine distribution progress and indicate the counties moving into the next phase of priority.

See https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/index.php#novel-coronavirus-find-vaccine.

In addition, YCCHS now has a Vaccine Information page on their website at https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine. The page offers FAQs, how to sign up for V-Safe, how to onboard to receive and administer vaccine, the ADHS and CDC Vaccination Plans, Moderna vaccine information and more. Visit www.yavapai.us/chs and click on the link labeled, "COVID-19 Vaccine Information."

See updated county COVID-19 data, testing sites, guidelines and resources at www.yavapai.us/chs.

