OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Jan. 07
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Airplane and parts stolen from Cottonwood Airport

This single-engine airplane inside a box trailer was stolen from the Cottonwood Airport on New Year’s Eve. (Cottonwood Police Department/Courtesy)

This single-engine airplane inside a box trailer was stolen from the Cottonwood Airport on New Year’s Eve. (Cottonwood Police Department/Courtesy)

VYTO STARINSKAS, for the Courier
Originally Published: January 7, 2021 6:54 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — Just before the strike of midnight on New Year’s Eve, thieves forced their way into the Cottonwood Airport and stole an airplane that was inside a box trailer, according to Cottonwood police.

“Subjects were able to gain entry into the Cottonwood Airport by disabling and forcing the main gate open,” explained a news release from Cottonwood PD.

“The subjects entered the airport and stole a box trailer which contained an airplane. These subjects also stole airplane parts while inside,” police said. “The total loss is estimated between $70,000 - $80,000,” the reported added.

Anyone with information should contact the Cottonwood Police Department at (928) 649-1397.

Yavapai Silent is offering an award up to $450 for information leading to an arrest at 1-800-932—3232 or www.yavapaisw.com.

The airport is located at 1001 W. Mingus Avenue in Cottonwood and is surrounded by security fencing and signage.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Police: Thieves take SUV pulling U-Haul with a casket inside
LDS church latest in string of construction site burglaries
Wheels stolen from New Mexico speed limit monitoring device
German police hunt thieves who stole 44 tons of chocolate
Wind gust results in non-injury plane crash at Cottonwood Airport
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries