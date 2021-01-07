Adoption Spotlight: Christian

Christian is an active girl who enjoys dancing, running outside, watching movies and animals. She truly excels in school and loves reading, especially the Percy Jackson series. Christian loves spending time in the community and treasures having quality time with the adults in her life. Get to know her and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety is now allowing couples to begin the adoption and foster process online. To get started, visit www.dcs.az.gov/change2lives and click the “Foster & Adoption” tab.