Obituary Notice: Richard Parson

Originally Published: January 6, 2021 7:10 p.m. Tweet

Richard Parson, born April 18, 1939, in Atascadero, California, died Jan. 3, 2021, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.

