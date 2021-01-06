OFFERS
Lane closures on Highway 89 in Chino Valley through Jan. 8

(Courier file photo)

(Courier file photo)

Originally Published: January 6, 2021 9:51 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for right-lane closures on northbound Highway 89 from Road 2 South (milepost 326) and Road 2 North (milepost 338) while crews repair a water-main break.

The around-the-clock closures for repairs are scheduled to continue through 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8.

ADOT advises drivers to use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the following restrictions are in place:

• 89 will be narrowed to one lane only for northbound travel.

• Left-turns will be prohibited in all directions at the intersection of 89 and Center Street.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select 'Projects' from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

