COVID surge continues with 127 virus deaths, 7,206 cases in Arizona; 3 deaths, 189 cases in Yavapai

Arizona on Wednesday, Jan. 6, reported a triple-digit number of additional COVID-19 deaths for the second straight day along with more than 7,200 additional known cases and another record high of virus-related hospitalizations.

Arizona has the worst coronavirus diagnosis rate in the United States, with one person of every 119 in the state being diagnosed in the past week.

According to the state coronavirus dashboard, Arizona had a record 4,877 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds as of Tuesday.

Arizona Department of Health Services reported 127 additional deaths and 7,206 cases, increasing the state's totals since the pandemic began to 574,680 cases and 9,444 deaths.

The state on Tuesday reported 253 additional deaths, most of which were newly attributed to COVID-19 due to reviews of past death certificates.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Yavapai County has tested 84,660 residents with 12,752 positive cases, 4,749 recovered, and 240 deaths – an increase of 189 cases and three deaths overnight, according to Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) West has 63 COVID-19 patients, and YRMC East is caring for 32 patients. Verde Valley Medical Center reports 29 COVID-19 hospitalizations, while the Prescott VA reports seven COVID-19 patients.

VACCINE UPDATE

The Arizona National Guard is helping train volunteers who will be administering the coronavirus vaccine and supporting vaccination sites in Arizona. This is a coordinated effort between the Governor’s Office, Arizona Department of Health Services and Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs utilizing the volunteer base in Arizona Emergency System for the Advance Registration of Volunteer Health Professionals.

According to a news release, those receiving training are retired medical professionals and current medical students. If you are a healthcare provider with an active license, a public health professional, member of a medical disaster response team, or non-health community volunteer willing to be on-call to support Arizona in the event of a disaster – help support public health emergency preparedness and register at https://esar-vhp.health.azdhs.gov/.

The state has received more than 411,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, and ADHS reported on Jan. 4 that 90,880 Arizonans have been vaccinated as of Jan. 3, which is 22% of the supply, YCCHS stated.

ADHS has created a COVID-19 Vaccine Phase dashboard, which will be updated daily to show the progress and indicate the counties moving into the next phase of priority. Visit https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/index.php#novel-coronavirus-find-vaccine.

Yavapai County through YRMC, VVMC, Spectrum Healthcare and the Prescott VA has been vaccinating healthcare workers, EMS and senior living facilities not signed up with the CVS or Walmart plans. YCCHS “will begin vaccinating our frontline clinic staff this week," the agency stated Tuesday. "The hospitals and Spectrum Healthcare hope to hold clinics to assist in getting Phase 1A completed as well."

In addition, YCCHS now has a Vaccine Information page on its website at https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine. The page offers FAQs, how to sign up for V-Safe, how to onboard to receive and administer vaccine, the ADHS and CDC Vaccination Plans, Moderna vaccine information and more.

Visit www.yavapai.us/chs and click on the link labeled, "COVID-19 Vaccine Information."

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• COVID-19 Vaccine Phase by Arizona County: https://www.azdhs.gov/documents/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/novel-coronavirus/vaccine-phases-1-4-2021.pdf.

• COVID-19 vaccine FAQs: yavapai.us/Portals/39/COVID-19/COVID-19VaccineFAQs.pdf.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 info: 928-442-5103, open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, guidelines & resources: www.yavapai.us/chs.

• COVID-19 information en español: azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/COVID-19-19.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

• Arizona has begun distributing $300 per week checks to unemployed people under recent federal COVID-19 relief legislation, state officials announced.

Individuals who are unemployed or partially unemployed due to COVID-19 and are currently receiving unemployment benefits are eligible to receive up to $540 per week, which includes the maximum state weekly benefit amount of $240 plus the $300 per week in federal assistance, officials said Tuesday.

• The University of Arizona is ramping up its COVID-19 testing program as it gears up for the Jan. 13 start of the spring semester that will again see most classes conducted online during the current COVID-19 surge. The university also started the fall semester by offering most classes online under a reentry plan that had only certain research labs and performing arts courses meeting in person.