Church News: Week of Jan. 6, 2021

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship — Join us in person or online at 8:45 or 10:30 for Pastor Matt’s sermon on “Prayer,” the third in a series on Spiritual Habits. Masks required and social distancing practiced. Find us at SolidRockPrescott.org or 148 S. Marina St., Prescott — a ministry on the courthouse plaza.

Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott — We are open! You are welcome! Sunday service is at 9:30 a.m. Pastor John’s Message is “Abounding Still More in 2021 Part II.” Seating is socially distanced, masks/gloves available and sanitizing stations are provided. 928-776-1549 or livestream at www.abcprescott.com.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church worship services the 2nd Sunday of Epiphany, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. online at www.chinovalleyumc.org; 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 735 E. Road 1 South, Chino Valley. Face coverings required. Pastor Bob’s message: “Blessed Are Those Who Mourn.”

Unity of Prescott — Our Sunday services are online only beginning at 9 a.m. Join us at www.unityprescott.org. Rev. Richard Rogers’ message Sunday, Jan. 10, is “The 7 Habits of Highly Transformative People.” We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

We celebrate the Baptism of Jesus, Jan. 10, and at our baptisms we are revealed to be God’s beloved children. Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship; 11:30 a.m. study; 4 p.m. Jan. 12 begins “Is Genesis History” class. CDC recommendations followed.

“Raising the Thought Bar — of Attention, Acceptance and Alignment of Your Thought, Word and Deed,” the poet and lecturer, Amita Sanghvi, will share her journey of turning her personal trauma into her greatest life lesson. She will elaborate on how to realize our highest potential. Zoom: www.PUUF.net for Sunday Services.

Starting Exodus, we at Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, meet online with others. Discussing: how can we prepare for plagues? Free: 5781 calendars and 100% cotton masks available upon request. Call for links and details. Consultations and Torah discussions by phone, online, email and poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@cableone.net. Be safe not stupid!

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed online only at https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott or CSL Prescott on YouTube; Meditation at 10:10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 10. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join. “Everyday Courage,” Rev. Becky Gunn will speak of lives lived with courage in our faith tradition, in our faith communities, and in our individual lives. Courage surrounds us in everyday life.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott — Live streaming worship on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m.; Sundays at 9 a.m.; Prayer time weekdays, 2 p.m.; Slow Spanish Devotionals on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6 p.m. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. 928-778-1950.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, Prescott Valley — In deference to the upsurge of COVID-19, we are closing worship in our sanctuary. Our 10 a.m. worship is available on Facebook and we invite you to join us there. Our food pantry remains open on Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish Weekend Masses: Saturday Vigil, 5 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m.; 9 a.m. (live streamed); 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. (Spanish); 5 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required. Confessions: Monday, 11 a.m. to noon; Wednesday, 6 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 3 to 4 p.m. 9 a.m. Mass is live streamed on Facebook and www.sacredheartprescott.com. 928-445-3141.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Sunday services and Sunday School are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome!

Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, 2820 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, invites you to attend our worship service on Sundays at 11 a.m. and Bible studies Sundays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. We have no creed but Christ. 928-771-1218.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, continues to worship virtually. Recorded worship services are available on the church website, fccprescott.org. Weekly Bible Study and fellowship gatherings are held on Zoom. For details, please call the church office at 928-455-4555.

Trinity Presbyterian Church has many small groups actively meeting on Zoom. Please check www.aztrinitypres.org to find a group that meets your interests and needs and instructions for joining. You can also find links to online worship along with worship bulletins filled with lots of information!

Firm Foundation Bible Church offers great expository preaching Sundays at 10 a.m., Youth group Thursdays at 6 p.m., and adult bible study Thursdays at 7 p.m. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley, and firmfoundationpv.org.

Prescott Nazarene — A place you can belong. A place to worship, grow and serve Christ. Newly added second service, providing safe distancing. Worship Sundays, at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on campus. Following health and safety guidelines as posted at www.prescottnazarene.com. Live-streaming worship is always available on our website.

Natzarim Yahshua Family Fellowship — “Letting the Light of the Torah Shine in Northern Arizona.” We are family friendly, vibrant, fun and Torah-rooted assembly! Shabbat Services at 10:30 a.m. For details and membership information, contact Jun Francke 928-277-7215 or jfrancke.sf@gmail.com.

American Lutheran Church services are traditional at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and contemporary at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Child care and Sunday School are available at 10:30 a.m. All services are by reservation only. Call Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays 9 a.m. to noon at 928-445-4348.

The Word Of Faith — at Living Faith Church, Prescott Valley, www.LivingFaith.co (not .com), is currently holding livestream services Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m.; also on Facebook.com/livingfaithchurchprescottvalley. Join us for a full worship set and Sr. Pastor Randy Vanesian’s message. 928-775-3025.

Heights Church is still open … virtually that is. Our church family finds hope and peace during worship gatherings, and we’d love to share that with you. Visit us online at heightschurch.com, click “Join us live” — Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and rebroadcast at 6 p.m.