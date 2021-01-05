Obituary: Wayland H. Walker Sr.

Wayland H. Walker Sr., age 85, of Prescott, Arizona passed away December 11, 2020. He was born March 14, 1935 in Brownwood, Texas to Annie B and Edgar D. Walker.

Survived by his beloved wife, Jackie, of 49 years; sons, Wayne Jr., Daryl and Rick; 3 daughters, Rhonda, Tammi and Julie Ann and many grand and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A master craftsman and contractor for over 70 years, he was a hardworking, loving, dedicated family man who was admired by all.

Information provided by survivors.