Obituary: Wayland H. Walker Sr.
Originally Published: January 5, 2021 7:57 p.m.
Wayland H. Walker Sr., age 85, of Prescott, Arizona passed away December 11, 2020. He was born March 14, 1935 in Brownwood, Texas to Annie B and Edgar D. Walker.
Survived by his beloved wife, Jackie, of 49 years; sons, Wayne Jr., Daryl and Rick; 3 daughters, Rhonda, Tammi and Julie Ann and many grand and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A master craftsman and contractor for over 70 years, he was a hardworking, loving, dedicated family man who was admired by all.
Information provided by survivors.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 29, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 30, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 2, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 4, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 2, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 29, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 30, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 3, 2021
- 18-year-old arrested after crashing car into Prescott Valley convenience store
- Hilton Garden Inn opens in downtown Prescott; design plays up local history, natural setting
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 14, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 24, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 25, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: