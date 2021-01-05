OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Jan. 05
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Wayland H. Walker Sr.

Wayland H. Walker Sr.

Wayland H. Walker Sr.

Originally Published: January 5, 2021 7:57 p.m.

Wayland H. Walker Sr., age 85, of Prescott, Arizona passed away December 11, 2020. He was born March 14, 1935 in Brownwood, Texas to Annie B and Edgar D. Walker.

Survived by his beloved wife, Jackie, of 49 years; sons, Wayne Jr., Daryl and Rick; 3 daughters, Rhonda, Tammi and Julie Ann and many grand and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A master craftsman and contractor for over 70 years, he was a hardworking, loving, dedicated family man who was admired by all.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary Notice: Wayland H. Walker Sr.
Obituary: Douglas Thomas Hartman, Sr.
Obituary: Donald H. Hoffman
Obituary: Daniel James Sullivan
Obituary: James C Rogers Sr.

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries