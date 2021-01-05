OFFERS
Obituary: Stephen (Steve) A. Selman

Originally Published: January 5, 2021 7:51 p.m.

Stephen (Steve) A. Selman, born October, 1947 in Baltimore, MD, passed away December 28, 2020, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center, Prescott, AZ, from complications of COVID-19.

Steve was preceded in death by his eldest daughter Jamie Selman Bliss. He is survived by his wife, Karen, of 47 years; his daughter, Julie (Drew) Mumford, son Michael Bliss (Mandy); his granddaughters Jamie and Jaycie Mumford, Elsbeth Bliss, and Tiffany Sherrill, and grandsons Bradley and Gerome Mumford; his sisters Linda (Michael) Lehman and Julie(Chuck) Rothenbush, his brother Homer Selman; his nephews (David, Scott, Matthew and Andrew) and his nieces (Kelly, Kate, and Sarah), as well as many who were “extended” family by his choice.

Steve was a wonderful Father, Husband, Papa, Brother, Uncle and friend. He was a loving, kind and giving person. A selfless man, who loved his family more than anything, and would do anything to take care of all of us. Steve worked hard his entire life to provide the best for his family.

He gave over his life to making sure that his loved ones were always taken care of in every way possible.

Even though he suffered from severe chronic pain for many years, he never complained, and he continued to take care of all of us. He would help anyone if he was able. Steve always tried to see the best in any given situation. He gave to his country as a Marine for 4 years from 1968-1972.

He was well respected and loved by all who knew him. Honoring his wishes, there will be no services. Steve would prefer that in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to wildlife preservation, the Cystic Fibrosis foundation or animal shelters.

Funeral arrangements provided by Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Steve’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

