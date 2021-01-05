Obituary: Sondra June Lancia

Sondra June Lancia, born August 26, 1952 in Borger, Texas. Sondra passed away at Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott, Arizona, on December 28, 2020.

Sondra used her healing hands to touch the lives of so many in her community. She was a shinning light in the lives of her grandchildren. With yellow blonde hair and a Texas accent she was a tough little lady that helped many in their time of need. Sondra loved window shopping at the local thrift stores and collecting books to add to her library. She studied Navajo history and she was deeply influenced by all things metaphysical. Sondra believed in the act of healing others through energy so she became a reiki master and spent many years practicing reiki at the Pioneer Home in Prescott.

Preceding her in death was her husband Anthony Joseph Lancia. Sondra is survived by father John Franklin Holland; brother, Randy Lynn Holland, and sister, Mary Jane Holland of Borger, TX; her loving son, Anthony J. Lancia, daughter, Jessica A. Nordstrom and her husband Michael of Wilbraham, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Elich, Alicia, Tony, Gino, Shawn, Michael, and Allison. Sondra leaves behind many friends she considered family. May we all come together in our hearts to celebrate her. Visitation will be held on Thursday January 7th from 11:00am to 1:00 pm at the Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home, 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott, Arizona 86303.

Information provided by family.