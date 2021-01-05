Obituary: Patricia Mercurio

On December 24, 2020 Patricia Mercurio gained her Angel Wings and joined her husband, Tony in Heaven. Trish was born September 13, 1947, in San Francisco Calif. She lived in Prescott for 20 years.

During her time in Prescott, Trish pursued her dream of becoming an Interior designer. Ultimately she started a very successful business and flourished in her passion.

She had a God given talent for it. Trish beautified many homes through her artistic designs and visions. She will always be remembered by her enthusiastic personality, joyous laughter, and great outlook on life. Trish loved people, and served her community well as a Hospice volunteer. She was a strong woman who wore many hats.

She was a Mother, a Business owner, a Grandmother, a Sister, and a Friend. Trish was a leader and someone you could always look up to. Gatherings, playing games, enjoying meals with friends, and travel were among her passions in life.

Trish is survived by her daughter, Christine and grandson, Carter, the two people that gave her the greatest joy in life. She is so loved and will be truly missed.

Trish’s Celebration of Life will be January 13th at 3:00 p.m., at Ruffner-Wakelin Prescott Chapel please wear RED in honor of her favorite color! Flowers can be sent to her daughter and grandson’s house.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.

Information provided by family.