OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Jan. 05
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Patricia Mercurio

Patricia Mercurio

Patricia Mercurio

Originally Published: January 5, 2021 8:04 p.m.

On December 24, 2020 Patricia Mercurio gained her Angel Wings and joined her husband, Tony in Heaven. Trish was born September 13, 1947, in San Francisco Calif. She lived in Prescott for 20 years.

During her time in Prescott, Trish pursued her dream of becoming an Interior designer. Ultimately she started a very successful business and flourished in her passion.

She had a God given talent for it. Trish beautified many homes through her artistic designs and visions. She will always be remembered by her enthusiastic personality, joyous laughter, and great outlook on life. Trish loved people, and served her community well as a Hospice volunteer. She was a strong woman who wore many hats.

She was a Mother, a Business owner, a Grandmother, a Sister, and a Friend. Trish was a leader and someone you could always look up to. Gatherings, playing games, enjoying meals with friends, and travel were among her passions in life.

Trish is survived by her daughter, Christine and grandson, Carter, the two people that gave her the greatest joy in life. She is so loved and will be truly missed.

Trish’s Celebration of Life will be January 13th at 3:00 p.m., at Ruffner-Wakelin Prescott Chapel please wear RED in honor of her favorite color! Flowers can be sent to her daughter and grandson’s house.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by family.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Patricia (Trish) Heck
Obituary Notice: Patricia Mercurio
Obituary: Jenny Leona (Nora) Murphy
Obituary: Eustacia "Stacia" Mercurio
Obituary: Patricia Anne (Charley) Wisdom

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries