Obituary: Ethan Newman

To The Great Gig in the Sky sailed Prescott native, Ethan Newman, December 29, 2020, holding the hand of his beloved bride, Keirsten, and in the exquisite care of Banner Desert Health-Mesa.

Ethan was PUSD K-12 and a lively, inquisitive, and engaged and engaging student, and was a favorite of all his teachers. Not so much for his academic prowess, but for his unbridled enthusiasm with which he approached every project and assignment. Had YouTube and the video lab at PHS existed then, his and Stefan’s sketches and antics would have, indeed, gone viral. He was the first freshman to make the vaulted Jazz Band, and was first in line for the new Advanced Music Theory class.

Ethan wisely carried light credit loads at Yavapai & Scottsdale Community Colleges and eventually ASU, so when he could get on a tour with any number of groups, he could just start over! He earned his degree in history thus in merely 9 years! “I don’t wanna be a ‘Rock Star’, I want to be a ‘Musician’”. And Ethan was a consummate musician and an accomplished performing artist. “I’ll play here one day…” he mused aloud at 17 years old, lying on the grass on the very opening night at Cricket Pavilion. And two years later, he did.

The Bass Guitar is Ethan’s principal instrument, though he’s an accomplished acoustic guitarist as well. Having learned on standard-tuned guitars at home, he had to learn to play upside-down AND backwards (unlike lefties Paul McCartney and Hendrix). Bass Player Magazine cited only Ethan and Jimmy Haslip (of The Yellowjackets) capable of such a feat. “Play to each other, and the 3rd row will take care of itself”, Ethan sagely remarked in the same article. Ethan’s extraordinary musicality took him to over 20 countries, and played with national and regional acts Azz Izz, Mogollon, T.A.T.E., Easton Ashe, Delcoa, Robert Street Band, Nineball, among others. He’d accompany Percy Sledge, Meatloaf, and Alice Cooper when they came through town. He was a complete ensemble player, and he came to love his acoustic-duo sets as well. But his onstage charisma, his passion for what he was doing, and his love and respect for his audience made every and each of his gigs unforgettable.

KDKB’s Toad Hall called him “the most animated performer in the Phoenix market!”. His onstage antics and banter, like his parody “A Boy Named Luke” and his instantly re-writing “Red Solo Cup” while Toby Keith was watching, only served to enhance the roles of his beloved bandmates, the material, and his audience’s experience, never diminishing them with mockery or cynicism.

“I want to look to the audience and see myself, and I want the audience to look and listen to the stage and see themselves.” Nobody did not want to play with Ethan. Ethan leaves his Mom and Dad, Kathleen and Brad, and beautiful bride Keirsten Newman, and our ‘Bonus Girl’, Kaylee Morris and her brother Ty Gabardy. Ethan was the oldest of a raft of cousins, all of whom considered him their Hero. Loving and grieving Aunts and Uncles are spread from coast-to-coast. (Condolences have come from South Africa, Australia, France, Sweden and Ireland). Maybe…an Arizona Tax Credit Donation to Prescott High School/Jazz Band in his name? When things settle down and the world rights-up, there WILL be SUCH a celebration of this joy filled life. No doubt, there will be a Jam Band for the AGES. But please note: all the players will be required to play left-handed.

Information provided by family.