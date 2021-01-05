OFFERS
Obituary: Edgar Tillman Spurlock

Edgar Tillman Spurlock

Originally Published: January 5, 2021 8:11 p.m.

Edgar Tillman Spurlock passed away at the young at heart age of 95 December 23, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona. A memorial service will be held at Heritage Memory Chapel, Wednesday January 6, at 3:00pm. He will later be privately interred with his wife, Betty, at the Arizona National Cemetery with military honors. He was born September 21, 1925 in Cleburne, TX, to Charles and Elva Spurlock. After his youth in Cleburne he joined the Marine Corps and served in the 5th Marine Division during World War II. During his time in service, he trained at Camp Tarawa on the Big Island, Hawaii. From there, he sailed to Iwo Jima awaiting a land invasion. Ready to fight, the island was taken before his ship was ordered ashore. After the war ended, he was assigned to an occupying force in Nagasaki, Japan. One of the last of the Greatest Generation, he was the greatest man to all those who were blessed to know him the rest of his civilian life. He moved to Arizona, married Betty and worked in the coppermine in Bagdad. He retired from the mine after many years of hard work and dedication. Both he and Betty volunteered countless hours serving their community through the local VFW post 104 and VA hospital in Prescott, AZ. Ed loved his family, his country, all sports and good food. The only things he needed was a long daily walk outside, a book, a good laugh, and to know his loved ones were safe and well. He leaves a legacy of hard work, the ultimate sense of humor in all things, loving everyone in the good and the bad times, and the deepest love of family and country. He is survived by a grandson, Eric Tillman; and wife, Suzanne; granddaughter, Monica Ferguson and husband David; great grandchildren, Carter and Sawyer Tillman; Emily, Morgan and Bennett Ferguson. Funeral arrangements handled by Heritage Mortuary in Prescott.

Information provided by family.

