OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Jan. 05
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Beverly Ann Suter

Beverly Ann Suter

Beverly Ann Suter

Originally Published: January 5, 2021 8:14 p.m.

Beverly Ann Suter, 73, passed away December 22, 2020 at her home in Skull Valley, Arizona.

She was born February 15, 1947 in Phoenix, AZ, to Vergil and Florence (Ward) Wells. Beverly lived in Kirkland, Wikieup, among a few other small towns in Arizona. Beverly loved living in Arizona her entire life. She helped build her home in Skull Valley with her husband and took pride in decorating and maintaining the 5 acres. Throughout her life, Beverly tackled and completed many projects, using her multitude of skills and talents. Beverly attended High School in Kingman, Arizona, then went to Prescott Beauty College, before starting her career as the Postal Clerk for Skull Valley Postal Office. Beverly enjoyed gardening, dancing, hiking, especially in the Grand Canyon, loved the beach, traveling and camping in the 5th wheel, most of all she loved spending time with the grandkids.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Troy,

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Georgia Ann Davis
Obituary: Beverly Anne MacNeill Phillips
Obituary: Beverly Ann Sykes
Obituary: Pamela Ann Apolinar
Obituary: Judith Ann (Ruebhausen) Allen-Wise

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries