Obituary: Beverly Ann Suter

Beverly Ann Suter, 73, passed away December 22, 2020 at her home in Skull Valley, Arizona.

She was born February 15, 1947 in Phoenix, AZ, to Vergil and Florence (Ward) Wells. Beverly lived in Kirkland, Wikieup, among a few other small towns in Arizona. Beverly loved living in Arizona her entire life. She helped build her home in Skull Valley with her husband and took pride in decorating and maintaining the 5 acres. Throughout her life, Beverly tackled and completed many projects, using her multitude of skills and talents. Beverly attended High School in Kingman, Arizona, then went to Prescott Beauty College, before starting her career as the Postal Clerk for Skull Valley Postal Office. Beverly enjoyed gardening, dancing, hiking, especially in the Grand Canyon, loved the beach, traveling and camping in the 5th wheel, most of all she loved spending time with the grandkids.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Troy,