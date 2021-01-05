OFFERS
News Tips

Obituary: Arturo L Ybarra

Arturo L Ybarra

Arturo L Ybarra

Originally Published: January 5, 2021 8:13 p.m.

Arturo L Ybarra, age 91, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2020 in Peoria, Arizona.

Arturo was born on August 2, 1929 in Taft, Texas, to Alberto and Fernanda Ybarra. Arturo married Narci Uribe the love of his life in 1953. The couple moved to Prescott in 1959 where they raised their four children. Arturo primarily worked for Santa Fe Railroad and retired from the railroad after 35 years. Arturo was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Narci; his parents, Alberto and Fernanda Ybarra; daughter, Irene Perez; and seven siblings. Arturo is survived by his daughters, Mary Reininger, Becky Munguia (David), son, Arthur Ybarra; ten grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; also two brothers and three sisters. All of whom were the joy of Arturos’s life.

A rosary and mass will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, January 8, 2021 at St. Catherine LaBoure Catholic Church, 2062 N State Route 89, Chino Valley, AZ. Followed by graveside services at Mt. View Cemetery, 1051 Willow Creek Rd., Precott, AZ. Sadly due to COVID all services will be private with family only. Heritage Memory Mortuary assisted with arrangements.

Information provided by family.

