Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Jan. 06
HUSD to stay with plan for Jan. 11 in-person return for K-8 students, Jan. 19 hybrid for high school

By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: January 5, 2021 11:22 p.m.

After a thoughtful, two-hour meeting with expert medical and county health testimony about the impact of COVID-19 infection in schools, Humboldt Unified School District leaders and board members agreed to stay with the plan proposed before Christmas break — to reopen for K-8 on Monday, Jan. 11.

Bradshaw Mountain High would then reopen in a hybrid model on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

District leaders were insistent that every school will be vigilant with its health protocols, particularly the requirement that every student, faculty and staff member, as well as any and all visitors, wear cloth masks while on any one of the district’s 10 campuses.

HUSD Superintendent John Pothast provided a deep data analysis beginning from the start of the pandemic to present to show how much it has improved and can be used to make decisions. He did say that the consensus is that outbreaks will be managed on a classroom or school basis rather than on a district-wide basis. Unlike it has been done, all district schools will not be required to return to remote learning because one school may require to do so, he said.

See the Daily Courier for more on the HUSD decision in Thursday’s edition.

School districts’ full reopening plans still focused on Oct. 19
Prescott, Humboldt school districts to extend distance learning into January
State roadmap guides quad-city schools on reopening amid COVID-19
COVID-19: Is Arizona a dangerous place to send kids back to school?
HUSD letter to parents: COVID-19 spike means school operations are ‘fluid’
