HUSD to stay with plan for Jan. 11 in-person return for K-8 students, Jan. 19 hybrid for high school

After a thoughtful, two-hour meeting with expert medical and county health testimony about the impact of COVID-19 infection in schools, Humboldt Unified School District leaders and board members agreed to stay with the plan proposed before Christmas break — to reopen for K-8 on Monday, Jan. 11.

Bradshaw Mountain High would then reopen in a hybrid model on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

District leaders were insistent that every school will be vigilant with its health protocols, particularly the requirement that every student, faculty and staff member, as well as any and all visitors, wear cloth masks while on any one of the district’s 10 campuses.

HUSD Superintendent John Pothast provided a deep data analysis beginning from the start of the pandemic to present to show how much it has improved and can be used to make decisions. He did say that the consensus is that outbreaks will be managed on a classroom or school basis rather than on a district-wide basis. Unlike it has been done, all district schools will not be required to return to remote learning because one school may require to do so, he said.

