Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Jan. 05
Don’t need your stimulus check? Here’s how you can put the money to good use through nonprofits locally

By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: January 5, 2021 8:32 p.m.

When it comes to the new $600 per person stimulus package, some folks are rushing to the mailbox or checking their direct deposit accounts because they need the money to buy food or pay the rent.

For those not in such dire straits, the stimulus might be viewed as an extra that some might want to use to help brighten the lives of their community neighbors.

In this area, there are plenty of organizations that rely on the generosity of everyday folks to help them feed, clothe, and provide a plethora of other services, such as mental health counseling, job training and prenatal care. To that end, some people may be seeking ways to invest their stimulus in a way that makes a difference for those who need it more than they do right now.

Toby Frost in Prescott is someone who said she is fortunate enough that she does not need this latest round of COVID-19 relief, and instead would like to find ways to “pay it forward.” She said she would welcome the chance to donate her check so that someone doesn’t lose their apartment because they cannot afford the rent or a landlord forced into financial distress because they can’t collect the rent.

“Let’s do some something good with it,” Frost encouraged. “Let’s make a community effort of it.”

The Daily Courier has compiled a listing of more than 65 nonprofit or charitable service agencies – this does not include the area’s numerous faith institutions, political groups or civic clubs and organizations - that rely on the generosity of others to operate.

The agencies were identified through a combination of sources: the state’s approved listing of non-profit agencies eligible for charitable tax donations; area Chambers of Commerce, and county listings of nonprofit agencies operating in area communities.

• AARP Yavapai County and Northern Arizona, 928-273-7601.

• Adult Center of Prescott, 928-778-3000

• Adult Care Services, 928-771-2335

• Agape House, 928-910-1089

• Alzheimer’s Association, 1-800-272-3900

• American Red Cross, 928-445-4981

• AM VETS Prescott Valley, 928-379-6454

• Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County, 928-708-9632.

• Bethany’s Gait Ranch for Heroes, 928-499-9442

• Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arizona, 928-776-8686

• Boys to Men Mentoring Network of Northern Arizona, 928-713-8349

• Dr. Cameron K. McKinley Vet Center, 928-778-3469

• CASA (Central Arizona Senior Association) in Prescott Valley, 928-772-3337

• Catholic Charities in Prescott, 928-778-2531.

• Central Arizona Land Trust, 928-445-7790

• Chino Valley Education Foundation, 928-636-2458

• Chino Valley Food Bank, 928-636-8478

• Citizens Water Advocacy Group, www.cwagaz.org

• Coalition for Compassion and Justice, 928-445-8382

• Community Counts, 928-708-0100

• Community Pregnancy Center of Prescott, 928-778-7654

• Crisis Stabilization Unit, 877-756-4090

• Elliott Advocacy, www.elliott.org

• GEM Environmental, 928-910-2001

• Habitat for Humanity, 928-445-8003

• Heritage Park Zoological Society, 928-778-4242

• Highlands Center for Natural History, 928-776-9550

• Hope House Transitional Housing, 928-460-4424

• Horses with Heart in Chino Valley, 928- 533-9178

• Humboldt Education Foundation, www.humboldteducationfoundation.org

• Kind Defined, www.kinddefined.org

• Launch Pad Teen Center, 928-227-0758

• Marine Corp League, www.copperstate906mcl.org

• MatForce, 928-708-0100

• Meals on Wheels Prescott/Prescott Valley, 928-445-7630

• Nation’s Finest, 928-776-0766

• New Horizons Disability Empowerment Center, 928- 772-1266

• Northland Cares, 928-776-4612.

• People Who Care, 928-445-2480

• Prescott Area Leadership, www.prescottarealeadership.org

• Prescott Area Shelter Services, 928-778-5933

• Prescott Community Cupboard,www.prescottcommunitycupboard.com

• Prescott Farmers Market, 928-713-1227

• Prescott Fine Arts Association aka Prescott Center for the Arts, 928-445-3286

• Prescott Free Clinic, 928- 717-0724

• Prescott Unified Education Foundation, 928-445-5400

• Prescott Valley Food Bank, 928-772-4490

• Prescott Valley Library Adult Literacy, 928-759-3040

• Prevent Child Abuse Arizona, 928-445-5038

• Project Aware, 928-778-7744

• Salvation Army, 928-778-0150

• Stepping Stones Agencies, 928-772-4184

• United Animal Friends, 928-778-2924

• United Way of Yavapai County, 928- 778-6605

• U.S. VETS Prescott, 928-583-7204

• West Yavapai Guidance Clinic, 928-445-5211

• Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters, 928-778-5135.

• Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation, 928-445-0800

• Yavapai County Sheriff’s Jeep Posse, www.ycjp.org

• Yavapai County Education Foundation, 928- 442-5138

• Yavapai County Food Bank, 928- 775-5255

• Yavapai Exceptional Industries (YEI). 928-772-6235

• Yavapai Family Advocacy Center, 928-775-0669

• Yavapai Humane Society, 928-445-2666

• Yavapai Territorial Gospel Mission, www.ytgrm.com

