Arizona reports record deaths, leads nation in new COVID-19 case rate

Arizona on Tuesday reported a record number of additional COVID-19 deaths along with new hospitalization highs as cases surge in the state with the fastest-growing rate of new infections.

The Department of Health Services reported 253 additional deaths, exceeding the previously one-day record of 172 reported on July 30. The state also reported 5,932 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the state's totals since the pandemic began to 567,474 cases and 9,317 deaths.

The department said the additional deaths included 215 newly attributed to COVID-19 through a periodic reviews of death certificates. The agency could not specify when the 215 deaths occurred, Department spokeswoman Holly Poynter said.

A record 4,789 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital beds Monday, an increase of more than 200 from Sunday, according to the state's coronavirus data. Monday also saw a record 1,096 COVID-19 patients in intensive care beds.

Arizona on Sunday reported a record one-day total of 17,234 additional cases. As of Tuesday, the state had the worst COVID-19 diagnosis rate in the nation with one person in every 126 people being diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past week.

The diagnosis rate is calculated by dividing a state's population by the number of new cases.

Arizona's hospitals have been stressed by the surge, with some stopping elective surgeries and turning away ambulance runs and hospital transfers while still accepting walk-in patients needing emergency care.

TEACHER SICKOUT AVOIDED IN METRO PHOENIX

In another development, two major school districts in metro Phoenix narrowly avoided a planned teacher sickout by putting off plans to reopen for full-time, in-person instruction.

The Chandler school board voted late Monday to keep students in online instruction until Jan. 19, a day after the Martin Luther King holiday. Originally, the district had planned to resume in-person classes but students in grades 7-12 would have had the option to attend remotely.

Katie Byrne Nash, president of the union representing Chandler teachers, called the decision "a huge relief." Most teachers and some parents were vehemently opposed to returning to in-person instruction amid the surge of infections. She said most of the hundreds of teachers were satisfied and none planned to call out sick.

"I think everyone has a different definition and level of what they feel is safe," Nash said. "In a global pandemic we have to do what's best for the greater good."

The district said Tuesday would be a teacher workday to prepare for online instruction that would resume Wednesday.

Jennifer Douglas, who has three children in the Chandler school district and is a former teacher, was sympathetic to the teachers' concerns but also hoping her 12-year-old twins and 16-year-old daughter would be able to go back to school.

"We haven't done anything deemed unsafe," Douglas said. "I felt like sending my kids back to school would be OK. I felt like we did what we could to be responsible."

The board of nearby Gilbert Public Schools decided Monday night to conduct hybrid learning through Jan. 29. Originally, the district had planned to only do it the first week back from the holidays and then transition to in-person instruction Jan. 11, according to the district website.

Gov. Doug Ducey on Saturday rejected state Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman's call for him to order a two-week "quarantine period" that would keep schools statewide in online learning unless they had waivers from public health officials.

YAVAPAI COUNTY UPDATE

Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) reported 147 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 confirmed deaths overnight, according to a news release Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has tested 84,3448 residents with 12,563 positive cases, 4,749 recovered, and 237 deaths.

YRMC West has 62 COVID-19 patients, YRMC East is caring for 29 patients. VVMC in Cottonwood reports 30 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Prescott VA reports five COVID-19 patients.

VACCINE UPDATE

The state of Arizona has received 411,025 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, and Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) reported on Monday that 90,880 Arizonans have been vaccinated as of Jan. 3, which was only 22% of the supply, YCCHS shared in their release.

ADHS has created a COVID-19 Vaccine Phase dashboard, which will be updated daily to show the progress and indicate the counties moving into the next phase of priority.

See https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/index.php#novel-coronavirus-find-vaccine.

Yavapai County through YRMC, VVMC, Spectrum Healthcare and the Prescott VA has been vaccinating healthcare workers, EMS and senior living facilities not signed up with the CVS or Walmart plans.

"Yavapai County Community Health Services will begin vaccinating our frontline clinic staff this week," the agency said in the release. "The hospitals and Spectrum Healthcare hope to hold clinics to assist in getting Phase 1A completed as well."

YCCHS explained that all counties must report 24 hours in advance to ADHS when they are prepared to move into the next phase.

In addition, YCCHS now has a Vaccine Information page on their website at https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine. The page offers FAQs, how to sign up for V-Safe, how to onboard to receive and administer vaccine, the ADHS and CDC Vaccination Plans, Moderna vaccine information and more. Visit www.yavapai.us/chs and click on the link labeled, "COVID-19 Vaccine Information."

"It is a living document, which will be updated often," YCCHS said.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• COVID-19 Vaccine Phase by Arizona County: https://www.azdhs.gov/documents/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/novel-coronavirus/vaccine-phases-1-4-2021.pdf

• COVID-19 vaccine FAQs: yavapai.us/Portals/39/COVID-19/COVID-19VaccineFAQs.pdf

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 info: 928-442-5103, open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.to 5p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, guidelines & resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• COVID-19 information en español: azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/COVID-19-19

Associated Press writers Paul Davenport and Terry Tang contributed to this story.