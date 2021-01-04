Catch 22 — Day 5: 41-year-old Cottonwood man wanted for probation violation warrant with $25K bond

Editor’s Note: Continuing through Jan. 22, Yavapai Silent Witness will be running its 47th annual Catch 22 program. During this period, the Courier will assist local law enforcement in highlighting one fugitive each day to garner the public’s assistance in locating these individuals so law enforcement can take them into custody.

It is day five of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today, Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Brian Alan Curtis.

WHAT HAPPENED

On April 28, 2019, Curtis and two other adult males assaulted an elderly male in a tunnel near a business located in the 1900 block of West State Route 89A in Sedona.

During the assault, the victim sustained serious injuries to his face and right eye. Curtis then took the victim’s wallet, credit cards and his identification.

Curtis was later arrested and convicted, but has since been released on probation and has violated his probation. He is wanted on a Probation Violation Warrant with a $25,000 bond.

DESCRIPTION

Curtis is described as a 41-year-old white male 5-foot-10, 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Curtis is believed to be transient but has been contacted in late 2019 in both Prescott Valley and more recently in Cottonwood.

REWARD

Anyone providing information leading to Curtis’ arrest could be eligible for a $500 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.