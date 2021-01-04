Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl who may have been taken to Arizona

The Yakima, Washington Police Department issued an Amber Alert on Monday, Jan. 4, 2020, for a missing 15-year-old girl that may have been taken to Arizona by a dangerous suspect.

Angeles Revueleta-Buenrostro was last seen taking out the trash at her home in Northeast Yakima around 11:20 a.m. Monday.

Angeles was previously recovered in Arizona with a man who had coerced her over social media, according to the Amber Alert sent out by Arizona Department of Public Safety late Monday night.

Daniel Ovante, 36, reportedly recently made threats to take Angeles and kill her family, police said.

According the alert, Ovante was last seen driving a black Ford 150, Arizona license plate BYR6257. Ovante has a felony warrant and is considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators said there is a second possible suspect involved in the Amber Alert. Eric Anthony Landeros, 34, who is possibly driving a black 2008 4-door Lexus with Arizona license plate F6A4BKA.

The missing teen is an Hispanic female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and torn jeans.

Ovante has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

Landeros has black hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 210 pounds.

Anyone who sees Angeles, Ovante or Landeros should call 911.