Alert: How we can derail scammers and protect our families and neighbors

Last week The Daily Courier placed a story on the top of the front page with the headline, “75-year-old Yavapai County man loses $30K in gift-card scam.”

After a reader asked to have more scams placed on our front page, we wanted to review a few recent crimes, plus give tips on how to avoid them.

What follows is from the Courier Editorial Board:

SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBER SCAM

It appears the man fell victim to one of several prevalent Social Security Card scams wherein the scammers tell you your Social Security number has been suspended because of suspicious activity, or because it’s been involved in a crime. Such scammers will threaten the victim, telling them officers will be coming to their home to arrest them unless they pay a fine. Sometimes the scammer wants you to confirm your SSN to reactivate it. Sometimes he’ll say your bank account is about to be seized – but he’ll tell you what to do to keep it safe. (Often that involves putting your money on gift cards and giving him the codes – which, of course, means that your money is gone.)

COMPUTER TECH SUPPORT SCAM

A few weeks before that, we reported on a 72-year-old Prescott man who lost $13,000 to scammers in what investigators call the “Microsoft Computer Repair Scam.” In this type of scam, scammers call you and claim to be from the tech support team of Microsoft or other vendors. They then offer to help solve your computer problems or fix a contrived device, platform, or software problem. These scammers often use publicly available phone directories, so they might know your name and other personal information when they call you.

YOUR GRANDCHILD IS IN JAIL SCAM

In November an 80-year-old Prescott Valley man sent $9,000 in cash to a scammer who called reporting that the man’s grandson had been arrested and the money was needed to bail the boy out of jail. The caller identified himself as the grandson’s attorney, but some of these scammers will actually pretend to be your grandson or granddaughter, and they can be very convincing, taking advantage of emotional vulnerabilities.

PROTECTING EACH OTHER

While reporting on several of these scams we received a request from a Prescott resident named William.

He wrote, “I have a request. With the rampant computer and other scams that are plaguing our community, ...could you make these scam stories top priority for page 1 news?”

William added, “There is nothing more depressing than reading where someone was cheated out of hard earned money and savings by falling for one of these scams. Bringing attention to these scams is one way to thwart the crooks from succeeding.”

The Courier Editorial Board will consider placing more of these scam alert stories on the front page as William requested, but he also expressed a concern he asked us to share with area businesses that sell gift cards.

“One thing that does get me real upset is the retail establishments who let someone purchase $13,000 worth of gift cards without raising an alarm, other than handing them a little warning card. Management of these stores should advise their employees that anyone buying over $1,000 of gift cards should have the store manager alerted to talk to the customer and confirm what the need is. This could be done in a respectful and polite approach without accusing the customer that they are falling for a scam. Few people will read the little card, but they cannot ignore a store manager standing in front of them asking some key questions to confirm the cards are not for some scam.”

We agree. While it’s easy for many in the community to immediately fault the victims for not being wise or for failing to do their research before giving away their money, those standing on the judgment sidelines do not necessarily know how convincing or frightening these scammers can be. Nor do they know the details of the victim’s circumstances or mental state when the scammer came calling.

We know that many local retail outlets already have consumer protection policies in place, including having the store manager or supervisor alerted to talk to the customer, but clearly some do not, or they are not always following their policies.

SHARE THIS INFORMATION

One of our goals as a local newspaper is to serve the community the best we can. With that in mind, we will continue to print, post and share warnings and scam alerts as we become aware of these crimes. But we also ask that those of you reading this editorial will consider how you can help. Do you have a loved one that could be vulnerable? Have you spoken to them about these common scams listed above? If not, cut this editorial out, or print it from our website, and share it along with these tips:

SOCIAL SECURITY SCAM PREVENTION TIPS

• Your Social Security number is not about to be suspended. You don’t have to verify your number to anyone who calls out of the blue. And your bank accounts are not about to be seized.

• The Social Security Administration (SSA) will never call to threaten your benefits or tell you to wire money, send cash, or put money on gift cards. Anyone who tells you to do those things is a scammer. Every time.

• The real SSA number is 1-800-772-1213, but scammers are putting that number in the caller ID. If you’re worried about what the caller says, hang up and call 1-800-772-1213 to speak to the real SSA. Even if the wait time is long, confirm with the real SSA before responding to one of these calls.

• Never give any part of your Social Security number to anyone who contacts you. Or your bank account or credit card number.

• If you get one of these Social Security scam calls, tell the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint.

(Source: FTC)

TECH SUPPORT SCAM PREVENTION TIPS

• Microsoft does not send unsolicited email messages or make unsolicited phone calls to request personal or financial information, or to provide technical support to fix your computer. Any communication with Microsoft has to be initiated by you.

• If a pop-up or error message appears with a phone number, don’t call the number. Error and warning messages from Microsoft never include a phone number.

• Download software only from official Microsoft partner websites or the Microsoft Store. Be wary of downloading software from third-party sites, as some of them might have been modified without the author’s knowledge to bundle support malware and other threats.

• Microsoft technical support will never ask that you pay for support in the form of Bitcoin or gift cards.

• If you ever feel uncertain whether a call is from Microsoft, call the Microsoft Fraud Support answer desk at 1-800-426-9400.

(Source: Microsoft)

GRANDCHILD IN JAIL SCAM PREVENTION TIPS

If someone calls or sends a message claiming to be a grandchild, other family member or friend desperate for money:

• Resist the urge to act immediately, no matter how dramatic the story is.

• Verify the person’s identity by asking questions that a stranger couldn’t possibly answer.

• Call a phone number for your family member or friend that you know to be genuine.

• Check the story out with someone else in your family or circle of friends, even if you’ve been told to keep it a secret.

• Don’t send cash, gift cards, or money transfers – once the scammer gets the money, it’s gone!

• If you get a scam call, report it to the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint or by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP.

(Source: FTC)

Sometimes victims of scams feel embarrassed and are hesitant to contact law enforcement. But local law enforcement leaders want to stop these thieves. And if contacted immediately, they can sometimes even retrieve the funds, as was the case with the November grandchild in jail scam. Reports from the public help the FTC and local law enforcement agencies investigate scams and bring criminals to justice.

Speak up. Share. Ask questions. Help protect your family members and your neighbors.