ADOT targeting dealer-plate fraud, unauthorized sales
Verifying used-vehicle, wholesale dealers’

(Courier file photo)

(Courier file photo)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: January 4, 2021 6:55 p.m.

To crack down on used-vehicle and wholesale dealers with little to no recent vehicle sales or sales that they are not licensed to make, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) stated in a news release on Monday that is has reviewed the legitimacy of some 3,000 dealer-license holders.

ADOT’s Office of Inspector General detectives say they are contacting license holders to ensure that they are not misusing dealer plates or selling vehicles that they are not licensed to sell, which is an illegal practice called curb stoning.

State law allows an individual to sell no more than six vehicles in 12 consecutive months without a dealer license. Dealers who attempt to sell more vehicles than are allowed on their license are breaking the law, too, the release added.

“We are asking used and wholesale dealers to please contact us if they receive a letter from the ADOT Office of Inspector General,” Lt. James Warriner stated in the release. “This is an effort to verify that they still want and intend to use their dealer license for the purpose of selling vehicles.”

ADOT’s Office of Inspector General leads the Arizona Curbstone Enforcement Joint Task Force, which combats curb stoning. Enforcement includes identifying unlicensed automobile dealers and used and wholesale dealer-license holders operating outside of their approved dealer license.

“Curb stoning vehicles has been a huge problem in Arizona and throughout the United States,” Warriner added. “Our task force has helped to cut down on this practice through a few large cases.”

ADOT, the Arizona Department of Revenue and the Arizona Independent Automobile Dealers Association form the Arizona Curbstone Enforcement Joint Task Force, which state law established to ferret out operations that are illegally selling vehicles.

Little to no activity on a dealer license can be a sign for possible fraudulent behavior, including misuse of dealer-license plates. These are special plates that, by law, can only be used on certain dealer-owned vehicles.

In past cases where dealers were investigated for different types of fraud, ADOT detectives say that they have found dealer owners misusing their assigned dealer plates by putting them on their personal vehicles and the vehicles of their close family members. In this way, they could avoid paying registration and vehicle-license taxes on those vehicles.

Dealer-license plates are governed by state law. Any changes to dealer-license plates and how they operate must go through the state legislature.

In 2014, ADOT introduced a redesigned, bright blue dealer-license plate with white lettering that shows “Vehicle Dealer” on the bottom in accordance with House Bill 2372, which was approved during the 2013 Arizona legislative session. The redesign helps the plate stand out from the previous dealer plate design of the desert background, which is common on standard Arizona license plates.

“If a dealer-license holder has found that they no longer want or need their license, they are always welcome to contact ADOT anytime to arrange to have their license canceled and all materials, including dealer-license plates, turned in,” Warriner added. “We are here to help protect the citizens of Arizona by ensuring they have the protections afforded them when purchasing a vehicle.”

Detectives with ADOT’s Office of Inspector General investigate fraud involving vehicle title and registration, licensed and unlicensed dealers, identity theft, and support investigations by state, local, tribal and federal law enforcement.

