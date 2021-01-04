Adoption Spotlight: Alyssa
Originally Published: January 4, 2021 7:09 p.m.
Alyssa is a fun and bubbly girl with a natural warmth that draws people to her. She also has a big heart for animals – especially cats, dogs and horses. Alyssa loves singing in choir, dreams of going to Paris, and hopes to be a search and rescue nurse one day. Get to know Alyssa and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 29, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 30, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 2, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 4, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 2, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 28, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 28, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 29, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 30, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 3, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 14, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 24, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 25, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: