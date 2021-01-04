Adoption Spotlight: Aaron
Originally Published: January 4, 2021 7:11 p.m.
A kind, engaging boy, Aaron is an athlete who loves football, basketball, soccer, hiking and going on walks. At school, his favorite subjects are math and history. Aaron enjoys listening to hip hop and playing video games and is always in the mood for his favorite food – pizza! Get to know Aaron and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
