834 more COVID-19 cases, 11 confirmed deaths reported in Yavapai County since New Year’s Eve

Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) reported 834 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 confirmed deaths since New Year’s Eve, according to a news release Monday morning, Jan. 4.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Yavapai County has tested 84,033 residents with 12,420 positive cases, 4,657 recovered, and 225 deaths.

YRMC West has 60 COVID-19 patients, YRMC East is caring for 30 patients. VVMC in Cottonwood reports 29 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Prescott VA reports three COVID-19 patients.

STATE NUMBERS

Arizona health officials have reported 5,158 new cases of COVID-19 overnight. The latest figures released Monday by the Arizona Department of Health Services come as the number of people hospitalized due to the virus hits a new high.

Officials say 54% of in-patient hospitalizations across the state are COVID-19 related. Those in intensive care units because of the virus is also at a record high for Arizona. According to state health officials, only 7% of ICU beds remain available. Arizona health officials have reported 5,158 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths.

In total, Arizona has now seen 561,542 COVID-19 cases and 9,064 deaths since the pandemic began.

The crush of COVID-19 patients has caused some Phoenix and Tucson-area hospitals to suspend elective surgeries and turn away ambulance patients or transfers from other hospitals, while still accepting walk-patients needing emergency care.

Locally, YRMC Communications and Marketing Director Ken Boush confirmed Monday that all surgeries for both inpatient and outpatient that require hospitalization are now paused for other than medical necessity. "The YRMC clinics are still seeing patients and people can still receive imaging services, just not surgeries unless they are for medical necessity,” Bush explained.

Hospital officials have discussed triage protocols that the state could order to decide which patients gets access to limited resources.

Meanwhile, Gov. Doug Ducey rejected a call from State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman to have all Arizona schools cease in-person learning for two weeks. The governor's office said that is a decision that should be left to local officials.

VACCINE UPDATE

Ducey also announced that the state will be reporting daily on county-by-county vaccine administration data, providing full transparency for the public on the distribution of the vaccine across the state. Local health departments must also provide notice to Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) within 24 hours of proceeding to the next phase of vaccine distribution.

"This will ensure that Arizonans have quick access to information to make informed decisions about their health and the health of their loved ones," YCCHS said is the release.

ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ promised that the state will post information on its website about what is the current stage of distribution. That is critical as people are divided into priority groups based on everything from where they work to age and their own medical risk. ADHS will have a single point of contact where any Arizonan can learn where they can get vaccinated anywhere in the state. But one of the biggest changes is going to be that Christ and her agency will be taking possession of some of the state’s allocation.

“Our county health departments really know their community providers the best,” she said. "However, that doesn’t always work," Christ added, explaining that companies such as CVS and Walgreens — both of which are administering the vaccines throughout Arizona — “need to work on a statewide basis. We’ll be allocating some of the vaccine directly to them as it becomes available.”

HOLIDAY SPREAD CONCERNS

Health officials across the country have been concerned about a possible spike in the virus spread following the holidays. In its Monday release, YCCHS addressed individual choice during the pandemic.

"After celebrating the holidays amidst this pandemic, and perhaps you spent time with friends and family – had lunch in a restaurant, etc., we should recognize that one slip in not following the CDC guidelines to a tee – it doesn’t mean all is lost. Each of us needs to weigh the risks against our own values, keeping in mind that individual choices affect the collective," YCCHS shared.

If you’d like to assess your risk before going out, check out Brown University’s “My COVID Risk” online at https://mycovidrisk.app.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• COVID-19 vaccine FAQs: yavapai.us/Portals/39/COVID-19/COVID-19VaccineFAQs.pdf

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 info: 928-442-5103, open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.to 5p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, guidelines & resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• COVID-19 information en español: azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/COVID-19-19