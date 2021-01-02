Obituary: Sandra ‘Sandy’ Lea Richardson-Des Rosiers

Sandra Richardson-Des Rosiers, loving mother, grandmother, wife and sister, passed away at age 68 from COVID-19 and complications. Sandy was born April 12, 1952, in Chicago, Illinois, to Sue and Edward Von Kline Jr.

At the age of 5, Sandy and Von Kline family moved west to sunny San Diego County, California. For Sandy and sisters, it was an exciting move as they packed up and drove across the U.S. and saw, for the first time, the vast country.

In 1970, Sandy graduated from Mt. Miguel High School. She worked for Chem-Tronics Inc. for many years and ended retiring as a junior buyer for the company.

Most of her life was spent in California until retirement, when she moved to Arizona and ultimately settled in Cordes Lakes.

She and her husband, Dennis Des Rosier, had both always loved the Arizona desert and had bought a second home there that they used as a retreat for many years, while still residing in California.

Sandy was a very devoted and loving mother to her son, Ian Matthew Richardson, as well as a caring and affectionate grandmother to her three lovely granddaughters. She and the granddaughters had a close relationship and spent many of her most enjoyable weekends with them. Sandy valued family and was the organizer and host of the larger family Christmas Eve get-together as well as the yearly family campouts.

Sandy and her second husband, Dennis Des Rosiers (1943-2018) were together some 40 years. Sandy is survived by her one son, Ian Richardson; and his three daughters, Alison, Cecilia and Joanna; and his wife, Stevie. She is also survived by her six sisters, Sharon Holly, Dawn Knaggs, Paula Apple, Linda Yates, Laura Winslow, Catherine James; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to food banks in your area.

There will be a private memorial for Sandy upon the remission of COVID-19. The family wishes to thank all for your thoughts and prayers for Sandy and family.

