Obituary: Robert (Bob) Donald Walker

On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2020, Robert (Bob) Donald Walker lost his battle with Parkinson’s and passed away at the age of 80 in Sun City, Arizona. Bob (Donnie in his youth) was born at home in Brown County Ohio.

He attended the local Hamersville School from first through 12th grades, graduating in 1958. He then served in the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1961.

Bob, a skilled tool and dye maker, retired from Inland Msg., a division of General Motors in Dayton, Ohio, in 1993 and relocated to Arizona.

On March 5, 1999, in Dewey, Arizona, he married (his words) his lovely and talented wife, Sandy.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Beulah; and three sisters, Alice, Lavonne and Laverne.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy; his daughter, Jackie Lynn Gibson, (Greg); and his son, Donald William Walker (Lisa); stepson, Sterling Jensen (Leslie); and stepdaughter, Shelly DeMoss (Clint); two sisters, Rinda Ridner and Beverly Ludeke; and brother, Larry Burns.

Bob has nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Bob enjoyed playing banjo, motorhome travel, auto restoration, golf, and reading. A talented handyman he stayed busy at home and helping others.

In these COVID-19 times a celebration of life service will be scheduled later.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to Parkinson’s research in Bob’s name is something he would appreciate.

Information provided by survivors.