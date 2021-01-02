Obituary: Raymond Leroy Sykes

Raymond Leroy Sykes was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on Jan. 24, 1941, and died surrounded by his family at home Dec. 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Edith (Rahn) Sykes; and his sisters, Shirley Sykes, Wanda Fornash and Esther Johnson.

He leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Carol Sykes; his six children, LeAnn Schenk, Christine Sykes, Raymond Sykes Jr., Johnny Sykes, Barry Gossage and Christie Melton; 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Raymond worked for Fann Contracting for 12 years driving trucks.

The family will receive friends and guests for viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. with Funeral Services to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the Chino Valley Funeral Home, 480 W. Palomino Road in Chino Valley. For the safety of everyone, masks will be required.

Raymond will be interred privately at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix.

Raymond will be deeply missed by family and friends.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Chino Valley Funeral Home. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Raymond’s online guestbook.

Information provided by survivors.