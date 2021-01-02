OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Jan. 03
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Raymond Leroy Sykes

Raymond Leroy Sykes

Raymond Leroy Sykes

Originally Published: January 2, 2021 7:35 p.m.

Raymond Leroy Sykes was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on Jan. 24, 1941, and died surrounded by his family at home Dec. 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Edith (Rahn) Sykes; and his sisters, Shirley Sykes, Wanda Fornash and Esther Johnson.

He leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Carol Sykes; his six children, LeAnn Schenk, Christine Sykes, Raymond Sykes Jr., Johnny Sykes, Barry Gossage and Christie Melton; 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Raymond worked for Fann Contracting for 12 years driving trucks.

The family will receive friends and guests for viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. with Funeral Services to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the Chino Valley Funeral Home, 480 W. Palomino Road in Chino Valley. For the safety of everyone, masks will be required.

Raymond will be interred privately at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix.

Raymond will be deeply missed by family and friends.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Chino Valley Funeral Home. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Raymond’s online guestbook.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Vearl Leroy “Bud” Welker
Obituary: Fidencia “Fidie” Ermelinda Lee
Obituary: Raymond (Ray) Sutherland
Obituary: Bruce Kelsey Thompson
Raymond Bruce Evans - Jimmy "Jim" Burns - Millard H. Diesch - Audry Ruby Elledge - Lawrence Bickford

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries