Obituary: Pauline 'Polly' Dunham

Pauline “Polly” Dunham passed away on Dec. 24, 2020, at Good Samaritan Prescott Village. Polly was born Nov. 13, 1933, in The Dalles, Oregon, to Wilbur Harry “Bill” Lindgren and Naoma “Peggy” Miller Lindgren.

Polly married Don Dunham in Kalispell, Montana, on Jan 6, 1950.

Survivors include, Tawny Lynn Kite Williams (Mike) of Chino Valley, Arizona, Chris Paxton (Dan) Portales of New Mexico, Kelly Dunham of Columbia, South Carolina, Steve Dunham (Bridget) of Columbia, South Carolina, Sharon Sullivan (Dan) of Prescott, Arizona; 11 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; and 12 great great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Don; son-in- law, Cole Kite; granddaughter, Brandie Kite Sims; grandson, Michael Paxton; her parents and brother, Gene.

Thank you to the wonderful staff and caregivers at Good Samaritan Prescott Village for the amazing care they gave to our mom.

Private memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home of Prescott Valley.

Information provided by survivors.