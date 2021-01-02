OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Jan. 03
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: P. Sidney 'Sid' Tower

P. Sidney “Sid” Tower

P. Sidney “Sid” Tower

Originally Published: January 2, 2021 7:40 p.m.

P. Sidney “Sid” Tower, 78, passed away Nov. 25, 2020, in Kingman, Arizona.

Sid was born Feb. 2, 1942, to Donald and Susan (Greuling) Tower, in Greenfield, Massachusetts.

He graduated from Greenfield High School Unit Trade Auto Course in 1960 and spent his early career as a machinist and auto mechanic.

During a vacation, Sid fell in love with Arizona and returned to make it his permanent home in 1984. He earned his Associate’s Degree from the Yavapai College Gunsmithing Program in 1990 and remained at YC as an Instructional Assistant in the Automotive Program for 13 years. From YC, he also earned his Associate’s Degree in Automotive Technology in 1998.

Sid was a proud veteran who served numerous years as a Sergeant in the military. He joined the U.S. Air Force after high school and later served in the Gulf War with the Arizona National Guard.

He proudly graduated from the Arizona Military Academy in 1990 and retired from the Arizona Air National Guard at the age of 61.

In 2003, Sid retired from Yavapai College and moved to Kingman shortly thereafter to enjoy his favorite pastimes: guns, cannons and cars. He spent many happy hours in his home machine shop working on projects for himself or friends.

When not at home, Sid was busy socializing with his friends from the car club or wine club, or having coffee with his buddies. He especially enjoyed driving one of his many military vehicles in Kingman’s parades.

Sid is survived by his three daughters and their husbands, Sonya and Christopher Magdycz of Greenfield, Massachusetts; Celia and Martin Hastings of Greer, South Carolina; and Lisa and Douglas Terry of Centerville, Massachusetts; and four grandchildren, Marissa and Cecelia Hastings, and Nicholas and Jacob Terry.

Sid is also survived by his devoted partner, Sandra Hampson of Kingman, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the NRA or The Robotics Club at either Kingman High School (928-692-6480) or Kingman Academy of Learning (928-681-2900).

A Celebration of Life, including a memorial cannon shoot, is being planned for late April.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona man who murdered real estate agent sentenced to life in prison
Obituary: John Everett Grider
Obituary: Floyd 'Anthony' Hastings
Man pleads guilty to concealing dead Arizona Realtor's body
11/13/00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries